Tom Voyce’s death takes new turn as major revelation emerges

A major revelation has come to light in the case of former England rugby star Tom Voyce's death.
Recent reports revealed that Voyce had consumed almost three times the legal alcohol limit before his vehicle was swept into a river during Storm Darragh.
Voyce lost his life in December while attempting to drive his Toyota Hilux across the River ALn in Northumberland.
Coroner Andrew Hetherington said Voyce's death was accidental because heavy flooding made the road look flat and safe but in reality, the ford he tried to cross suddenly dropped six feet which led to the accident.
He also noted that Voyce had not taken his usual route home that night.
The inquest revealed that Voyce spent the day at a shoot and later went to a local pub with his brother-in-law, Hugh Wood.
Wood told the hearing that Voyce appeared fine and showed no problems before leaving the pub shortly before midnight.
Voyce's body was found on December 12 "in deep water" at Old Abberwick Mill by a member of UK Search and Rescue.
Pathologist Clive Bloxham said that although Voyce had nearly three times the legal alcohol limit in his body which would have affected his judgement and coordination, it was not the actual reason he died.