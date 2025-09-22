Home / Sports

Maria Sharapova sells custom-designed £18.5m LA mansion to Luka Dončić

  • By Bushra Saleem
Luka Dončić has invested in a luxury Los Angeles property after signing $165 million three-year extension contract with Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Express UK, NBA superstar has snapped up Maria Sharapova’s £18.5million mansion after buying the retired five-time Grand Slam champion’s five-bedroom pad in Manhattan Beach, LA last month.

The 26-year-old acquired the property through his business manager, Lara Beth Seager, according to records viewed at PropertyShark.com and as confirmed by Southern California News Group.

The Slovenian signed a three-year contract extension worth £122m in August with the Lakers and purchased the mansion shortly afterwards.

Florida-based Sharapova, 38, had listed the five-bed property for £18.5m ($24.995m) in July, just 13 years after buying it for £3m ($4.1m), reported The Wall Street Journal. 

It is understood that Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes made the decision with the aim of spending more time in Europe with their family.

The three-story house was custom-built in 2015 by KAA Design and sits on just under a quarter-acre lot. It boasts remarkable sea views and state-of-the-art facilities. It has two bowling lanes built into it and an adjacent media room.

There is also an outside pool and a seating area for when friends and family are over, as well as a built-in bench, which Sharapova is said to use regularly to read poolside.

