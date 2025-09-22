Home / Sports

Shawn Clark, UCF assistant coach passes away at 50

Shawn Clark had previously been the head coach at Appalachian State for five seasons

  • By Fatima Nadeem
UCF assistant coach Shawn Clark passed away at the age of 50 on Monday, September 22.

Clark who had previously been the head coach at Appalachian State for five seasons was hospitalized on September 9 after a medical emergency.

Last week, UCF coach Scott Frost and others close to him said he was stable and recover but he died suddenly with his wife Jonelle by his side, as per ESPN.

After Clark's passing, Frost paid tribute to him in a statement, noting, "Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff."

He added, "The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn's character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children."

Clark had recently joined UCF as the offensive line coach and before returning to Appalachian State, Clark worked as a coach at Kent State, Purdue and Eastern Kentucky.

He had previously played as an offensive lineman at Appalachian State and later returned as a coach in 2016 and became the head coach there after the 2019 season.

Clark is survived by Jonelle, a Hall of Fame softball player at Eastern Kentucky and their two children, Giana and Braxton.

