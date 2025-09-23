Lamine Yamal motivated by Ballon d’Or result, says Barcelona president

Home / Sports

Barcelona rising star Lamine Yamal claimed his second Kopa Trophy

Barcelona president Joan Laporta hints at a bright future for football's rising star Lamine Yamal after Ballon d'Or snub.

Ousmane Dembele, on Monday, September 23 finally achieved his long-held dream by winning the Ballon d'Or.

While, 18-year-old football star Yamal finished second after winning his second Kopa Trophy.

After the ceremony, Barcelona president celebrated the club's success and said he was proud of Yamal for achieving a historic milestone, as per Goal.

Laporta believes Yamal's loss in the Ballon d'Or will fuel his drive for future success.

“Nobody has two Kopa awards, I’m sure Lamine will now fight for the Ballon d’Or," he said.

Laporta added, "There were a lot of nerves, because in the theatre there were a few people shouting ‘Ousmane, Ousmane’ and a few of us from Barca were shouting ‘Lamine, Lamine’. I’m sure this will motivate Lamine even more.”

Meanwhile, he further praised Aitana Bonmati, who made history by becoming only the third player ever to win the Women's Ballon d'Or.

"I'm very happy for Aitana, when she comes on stage she gives an acknowledgment that moves you. I'm delighted with Aitana."

Yamal is currently unable to play due to injury and will watch from stands as Barcelona aim to continue their strong form in their upcoming matches.

