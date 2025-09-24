Trump-Epstein statue of 'lasting bond' appears on National Mall amid scandal

A new statue on the east end of the National Mall for Washington DC residents and tourists to enjoy.
According to The Guardian, the bronze statue shows Donald Trump and Jeffery Epstein, grinning wide and holding hands, each with a foot joyously kicked back.
“We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein,” a plaque at the bottom of the spray-painted bronze installation reads. A permit from the National Park Service will allow the statue to stay on the National Mall grounds through 8pm on Sunday.
The fabricator of the statue remains unknown, but it has artistic and thematic similarities to recent art pieces critical of the president.
Past sculptures on the National Mall that paid side-eyed tribute to Trump include a bronze pile of poop perched on a congressional desk to “honor” January 6th protestors, and a statue titled “Dictator Approved,” featuring a golden thumbs up crushing the Statue of Liberty’s crown and the base featuring approving quotes of Trump from Vladimir Putin, Jair Bolsonaro, Kim Jong-un and Viktor Orbán.
The sculpture’s spotlight on Trump’s past relationship with the convicted sex trafficker underscores what has been a particularly persistent thorn in the president’s side, and has caused fissures in the Trump’s typically united Maga base.