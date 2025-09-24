Home / World

Zuza Beine tragically passes away at age of 14

A Wisconsin native, Zuza Beine, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 3 and shared her cancer journey with followers

Zuza Beine, the young Instagram content creator who shared her entire cancer journey, has passed away at the age of 14.

Zuza’s family confirmed her death via an Instagram post, stating "It is with broken hearts that we share that Zuza died yesterday morning."

"She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most. Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too," the statement added.

Zuza was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the age of 3 and kept updating her 1.8 million followers regarding the details of her treatment.

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, she was in extreme pain and shared that “I can barely walk right now I’m in so much.”

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, just one day before her death, the famous influencer posted her last video, which highlighted her gratitude for "the tiny things."

Her family further stated, “It is no coincidence to us that the last video she made captures what she was grateful for—a testament to a life filled with both beauty and suffering. More than anything, she wanted to be a normal, healthy kid. But what made her life so beautiful was how she learned to face the hardest circumstances, like her disease, and still live fully.

Shortly after the news went viral, her followers flocked to the comments section, showing support and prayers towards Zuza and her family.

One follower wrote, “Omg. What?! Sending so much love and all my light and prayers to Zuza and family.”

“I have prayed for you everyday. I now pray that the angels take you up and hold you close. I pray that you are no longer in pain,” another fan commented.

