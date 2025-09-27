Ebola outbreak in Congo: 35 dead as health officials urged for global support

Health authorities have raised concerns regarding the latest Ebola outbreak in southern Congo, which took 35 lives and infected 57 individuals since its announcement on September 4, 2025.
The outbreak, with a fatality rate of more than 61%, is the first in 18 years in Kasai province, a remote region over 1,000 kilometres from Kinshasa, Congo’s capital.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) have requested 20 million Swiss francs ($25 million) to contain the outbreak and provide aid to approximately 965,000 individuals.
People are experiencing the worst conditions due to lack of resources, shortages of clean water, and protective space. The only treatment centre in Bulape, the epicentre of the outbreak, is functioning at 119% capacity.
It is pertinent to mention that the World Health Organization (WHO) has provided nearly $2 million in emergency funds, with an extra $2.3 million from the UK, Germany, and Gavi.
However, the organisation will require $20 million for the treatment and provide resources to the underprivileged people suffering from the worst conditions, while Congo’s national response plan requires $78 million.
Additionally, the vaccination efforts are very slow, with only 1,740 people who received the jabs so far in three affected health regions.
Poor storage infrastructure forces vaccines to be transported in small batches soon, postponing the launch.
Officials have urged for immediate global support, to combat the ongoing Ebola outbreak and save the vulnerable communities.