West Nile Virus: 2 more cases confirmed in Massachusetts

Residents are strongly advised to take precautionary measures, such as use mosquito repellent to avoid West Nile virus

  By Syeda Fazeelat
State health officials have confirmed two more cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts, raising the case tally to eight this season.

The infected people involved one elderly woman who contracted the virus from Middlesex County, while the other involved an elderly man over the age of 50 who got exposed to it in Suffolk County, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Public health officials have raised the West Nile virus risk to high in Arlington, Chelsea, Medford, and Waltham, calling the 47 communities across Suffolk, Essex, Middlesex, and Worcester counties “vulnerable.”

Another 210 cities and towns are at a moderate risk.

Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD stated, “We are almost out of the peak season for the spread of West Nile virus to people in Massachusetts.”

Furthermore, residents are strongly advised to take precautionary measures, such as use mosquito repellent, and wear long pants and sleeves to avoid bites.

Infected individuals are usually asymptomatic, but one in five may experience headache, fever, and more. In severe cases, it may lead to severe complications, such as coma, disorientation, and more.

Since June 17, nearly 445 mosquito samples have been tested and turned out to be positive for West Nile virus.

It is pertinent to mention that another mosquito-borne illness, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), has been detected, though animal and human cases remain safe till yet.

