Southport NC shooting leaves three dead and several injured at waterfront bar

Three people were killed and several others injured when a shooter fired fired from a boat at a busy waterfront bar in Southport, North Carolina.
As per multiple reports, the incident occurred on Saturday evening, September 27 outside the American Fish Company at the Southport Yacht Basin.
City spokesperson said a boat arrived at the dock around 9:30 pm local time (1:30 GMT) before the shooter began firing then escaped by boat toward the Intracoastal Waterway.
Around six people were injured in the incident and receiving treatment while the identities of the deceased have not been released yet.
About 30 minutes later, the US Coast Guard arrested a suspect matching the description in Oak Island, roughly 12 miles (19 km) west of the attack site.
However, the police have not disclosed the suspect's identity.
Meanwhile, Southport Police Chief Todd Coring described the shooting as a very tragic event for the community. The town is home to just under 4,000 people.
"We're a small community, one of the communities where everybody knows everybody," Chief Coring said.
Southport officials advised residents to stay home as the active shooter investigation continued.