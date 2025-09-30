Home / Sci-Tech

Snapchat announces paid storage plans for Memories feature

Snapchat stated that the free access to Memories feature will remain limited to 5GB

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Snapchat announces paid storage plans for Memories feature
Snapchat announces paid storage plans for Memories feature

In a significant update, Snapchat has announced that it is now putting a price on its Memories feature, marking an end to free unlimited storage.

The company announced that the free access to the feature will remain limited to 5GB. If your memories surpass this limit, users will be required to subscribe to one of its new Memories Storage plans.

The popular social media platform told TechCrunch that the introductory storage plan is available for $1.99 per month, offering up to 100GB of storage.

For Snapchat+ users, the company offers up to 250GB of storage only for a $3.99 monthly subscription, while Snapchat Platinum users will receive 5TB in their $15.99 monthly subscription plan.

Snapchat stated in a blog post, “It’s never easy to transition from receiving a service for free to paying for it, but we hope the value we provide with Memories is worth the cost.”

“These changes will allow us to continue to invest in making Memories better for our entire community,” the company added.

It is pertinent to mention that Snapchat will offer 12 months of temporary Memories storage for any Memories that surpass the 5GB storage limit.

Users can still install Memories directly to their devices. If your limit has exceeded, but don’t sign up for a plan, your oldest Snaps will be saved, while the most recent ones that have already crossed the storage limit will be removed.

The launch of price storage for Memories comes as a part of the company's effort to grow infrastructure costs and monetize users with increased storage needs while keeping free access for other users.

You Might Like:

Anthropic releases Claude Sonnet 4.5, OpenAI reports $4.3B revenue in early 2025

Anthropic releases Claude Sonnet 4.5, OpenAI reports $4.3B revenue in early 2025
Claude Sonnet 4.5 primarily focuses on multi-step projects for over 30 hours and ranked the highest in the benchmarks

YouTube settles account suspension lawsuit with Trump for $24.5 million

YouTube settles account suspension lawsuit with Trump for $24.5 million
Donald Trump wins $24.5 million settlement from YouTube over Capitol riots suspension

WhatsApp introduces new shortcut to chat directly with status viewers

WhatsApp introduces new shortcut to chat directly with status viewers
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

NASA's boss unveils exciting timeline for creating 'village' on Moon

NASA's boss unveils exciting timeline for creating 'village' on Moon
The International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025 in Sydney had the theme 'Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth'

Elon Musk's X to appeal court order on secretive content takedown requests

Elon Musk's X to appeal court order on secretive content takedown requests
Musk's X to fight Indian court ruling on arbitrary content removal through secretive online portal

Google Messages to bring major overhaul of link previews

Google Messages to bring major overhaul of link previews
The upcoming redesign further drops the two-line article description under the title, a change that a few users may find inconvenient

iOS 26.0.1: When next iPhone update will release for all users?

iOS 26.0.1: When next iPhone update will release for all users?
The upcoming update, iOS 26.0.1, likely to fix an issue affecting the iPhone Air camera

Big Google Home app redesign with ‘Ask Home’ launch starts on iPhone

Big Google Home app redesign with ‘Ask Home’ launch starts on iPhone
'Ask Home' brings a chat-based UI, enabling users to browse devices, view automations, and trigger actions

Apple develops ChatGPT-like app to experiment next-gen Siri: Report

Apple develops ChatGPT-like app to experiment next-gen Siri: Report
Apart from Siri, Apple is currently working on AI-driven smart home devices

YouTube Premium brings set of features for iOS, Android users

YouTube Premium brings set of features for iOS, Android users
YouTube subscribers can adjust video playback speed on iOS, Android, and the web

YouTube Music experiments AI hosts in bid to outdo Spotify

YouTube Music experiments AI hosts in bid to outdo Spotify
YouTube is also bringing strict policies to curb “inauthentic” AI content, such as repetitive videos, to maintain quality

WhatsApp rolls out redesigned status layout with new sharing features

WhatsApp rolls out redesigned status layout with new sharing features
WhatsApp rolling out a feature that brings new quick sharing options to status updates