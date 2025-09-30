Snapchat announces paid storage plans for Memories feature

In a significant update, Snapchat has announced that it is now putting a price on its Memories feature, marking an end to free unlimited storage.
The company announced that the free access to the feature will remain limited to 5GB. If your memories surpass this limit, users will be required to subscribe to one of its new Memories Storage plans.
The popular social media platform told TechCrunch that the introductory storage plan is available for $1.99 per month, offering up to 100GB of storage.
For Snapchat+ users, the company offers up to 250GB of storage only for a $3.99 monthly subscription, while Snapchat Platinum users will receive 5TB in their $15.99 monthly subscription plan.
Snapchat stated in a blog post, “It’s never easy to transition from receiving a service for free to paying for it, but we hope the value we provide with Memories is worth the cost.”
“These changes will allow us to continue to invest in making Memories better for our entire community,” the company added.
It is pertinent to mention that Snapchat will offer 12 months of temporary Memories storage for any Memories that surpass the 5GB storage limit.
Users can still install Memories directly to their devices. If your limit has exceeded, but don’t sign up for a plan, your oldest Snaps will be saved, while the most recent ones that have already crossed the storage limit will be removed.
The launch of price storage for Memories comes as a part of the company's effort to grow infrastructure costs and monetize users with increased storage needs while keeping free access for other users.