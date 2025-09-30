Home / Sci-Tech

OpenAI rolls out parental controls in ChatGPT for teen protection

OpenAI is reportedly developing a system that predicts age and could apply the features for all users under the age of 18

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
In a remarkable move, OpenAI has launched parental controls for ChatGPT across the web and mobile platforms amid raised scrutiny of artificial intelligence (AI).

It comes after a lawsuit was filed by parents following the death of of a California teenager who committed suicide after reportedly getting harmful suggestions from ChatGPT.

With this significant update, both teens and parents are needed to tie their accounts to integrate greater controls.

After turning on the parental control feature, parents can limit exposure to sensitive content, turn off the voice mode and image generations, set quiet hours to prevent access, and control whether ChatGPT remembers previous conversations or if chat history is utilised in further training of OpenAI's models.

It is important to note that parents will not receive direct access to request the chat transcripts. If the ChatGPT manufacturer will identify any safety concerns, it will mention parents with only the information required to protect the teens.

Moreover, parents will get notified if a teen unlinks their account.

Apart from this feature, OpenAI is reportedly developing a system that predicts age and could apply the features for all users under the age of 18.

