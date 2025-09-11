Sam Altman reveals Elon Musk had doubts about OpenAI’s success

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that his admiration for Elon Musk has faded over the years.
While conversing with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on YouTube, on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Altman opened up about his views on tech trillionaire Musk.
He stated, "For a long time, I looked up to him as an incredible hero, a great jewel for humanity. I have different feelings now," Altman said of Musk.
Altman continued, "There are things about him that are incredible, and I'm grateful for a lot of things he's done. There's a lot of things about him that I think are traits I don't admire."
For those unversed, the duo cofounded OpenAI in 2015; however, their relationship broke down after Musk’s departure in 2018.
Later, Musk accused the company of violating its nonprofit mission when it collaborated with Microsoft.
In February 2024, Musk sued OpenAI and Altman, withdrew the lawsuit in June, and filed it in August.
In March 2024, Musk suggested the ChatGPT manufacturer change its name to “ClosedAI” to settle the dispute.
Furthermore, Musk clashed with the Cupertino-based tech giant, filing a lawsuit against the company and OpenAI on August 25, accusing Apple of being biased toward OpenAI on its App Store.
Altman suggested Musk’s departure stemmed from doubts regarding OpenAI’s success. “Then, we did OK. I think he got understandably upset. I would feel bad in that situation,” Altman said.