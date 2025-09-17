70% of ChatGPT queries are unrelated to work, OpenAI study reveals

A new study unveiled that around 70% of ChatGPT questions are unrelated to work and are personal queries or are requests related to writing.
A study by OpenAI researchers with the collaboration of the US National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) took samples of 1.5 million queries in order to examine usage patterns.
They found out that aside from users utilising the chatbot for personal questions, when it comes to work-related tasks, writing queries leads the sector in comparison to complex tasks like coding.
Notably, the study was conducted on Free, Plus and Pro ChatGPT messages and not on the accounts with Business and Enterprise subscriptions.
ChatGPT use at home
The most common way ChatGPT was used in a personal capacity was for requests regarding guidance, such as tutoring, brainstorming ideas, and using the tech as an alternative for search engines.
Furthermore, writing assistance, including emails, translation, and summarisation, made up about 80% of all the interactions with the chatbot that were sampled.
Moreover, around 1.9% of messages were on the topic of relationships or personal reflections. The CEO, Sam Altman, has already warned users not to treat the bot as a therapist, as there is no legal confidentiality.
OpenAI said in its post that "[the result] shows people value ChatGPT most as an advisor rather than only for task completion."
Meanwhile, in the professional sector, eight in ten work-related messages were about either obtaining or interpreting information and making decisions.