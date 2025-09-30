Home / Sports

David Beckham hails Declan Rice following Champions League heroics

Declan Rice's skills has been compared to David Beckham's famous dead-ball ability

  • By Fatima Nadeem
David Beckham and other famous former England players sent messages to Arsenal star Declan Rice after his remarkable performance against Real Madrid.

Rice revealed that many football legends messaged him to praise his performance after he scored two incredible free-kick goals for Arsenal in last season's Champion League quarterfinal.

His goals helped Arsenal win 3-0 in the first leg, leading to a 5-1 overall victory.

Rice has become Arsenal's set-piece specialist and his skills has even been compared to Beckham's famous dead-ball ability.

The player told TNT Sports, "Who messaged me? I don't want to get this wrong. I think [David] Beckham messaged me. But I had that many messages that I should know that. But yeah, like old England legends, all of them, like Frank Lampard, [Steven] Gerrard, so many people."

Rice will continue to play a key role for Arsenal in their league and Champions League campaigns.

He also aims to stay a key player for England ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

When asked about being compared to Beckham, Rice said, "Yeah, it's crazy because I I didn't come here to be a set-piece taker, but it was something the manager seen in me and the set-piece coach seen in me. I don't know, I felt like they had more belief in it, like more belief in me than I had in myself in taking them."

The Gunners will now face Olympiacos in the Champion League clash on Wednesday, October 1.

