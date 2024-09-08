Sports

Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland

Jack Grealish scored the second goal for England, which was assisted by Declan Rice

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Declan Rice has revealed a heartfelt reason for not celebrating his goal against the Republic of Ireland.

Jack Grealish scored the second goal for England, making the team win with 2-0, but it was assisted by Declan Rice.

The footballer told talkSPORT the reason for not celebrating the goal, "You could see it we thrived off that type of atmosphere. We faced similar in Scotland last September and these are the matches you want to play in.”

He added, "Obviously they were going to give a hostile reception to me and Jack but you know we take it on the chin. Obviously we we made our decisions, what, seven years ago? Now it is really irrelevant and now it is time that we just put it to bed because I've been playing for England now for five years, and obviously Jack as well.”

Declan concluded, "So we've got nothing bad to say. We have Irish family, my nan and granddad... that's why I didn't celebrate. I think it would have been disrespectful to them and obviously what I did when I was playing for Ireland.

Right after scoring the goal, he held both hands up almost in apology while his Three Lions teammates congratulated him.

