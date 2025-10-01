Google teases Gemini-powered Google Home speaker

Google has teased an early preview of its next flagship smart home device — the Gemini-powered Google Home speaker, which is slated to release in spring 2026 at an affordable price.
It is accessible in Porcelain, Hazel, Berry, and Jade, the latest device will display Google’s newest AI assistant, Gemini AI.
According to Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer at Google Home and Nest, the postponed release is intentional. The platform needs existing Google Home customers to initially experiment with Gemini in Early Access, provide feedback, and help refine the technology.
Kattukaran stated, “We don’t want to force you to buy a new one unless you want to.”
The new Home speaker will include a processor particularly designed for Gemini AI, with cutting-edge features such as noise suppression, reverb and echo cancellation, offering soother conversations.
A light ring underneath the device will offer visual cues in Gemini Live mode, signalling when its reasoning, responding, listening.
Audio features include 360-degree sound, speaker grouping via the Google Home app, and — for the first time, pairing two speakers along with a Google TV Streamer for an acoustic sound experience.
Eco-conscious design further plays a vital role, with a 3D-knitted fabric cover to minimise waste. The device will be released in 20+ countries, including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and Europe.