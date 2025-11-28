Instagram update: Meta AI Translation now available in 5 new languages in India

Meta Platforms has diversified support for more Indian languages across Instagram, Facebook, and its Edits app, aiming to assist creators in reaching broader audiences.
The announcement regarding the significant update was made at the House of Instagram event in Mumbai, underscores a range of features powered by Meta AI, including expanded translation and dubbing options.
Both the Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook and Instagram will enable creators to translate their Reels into five more languages that may include Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Using Meta AI, the dubbing feature keeps the creator’s original voice tone the same while making the translated audio sound natural.
The lip-sync feature aligns mouth movements with the translated speech, assisting videos appear as if they were recorded in that language.
The launch comes after previous support for several languages that include English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese.
The Edits app, Meta’s mobile video-editing feature will get several new Indian font options. Creators can now style captions and text using Bengali scripts.
These fonts will assist Indian creators and influencers to expand their reach locally by making their content more relatable.
To use the new fonts, users can launch a project in the Edits app, select Text, tap the Aa icon, and browse available fonts.