Google limits free Gemini 3 Pro use: Here’s what users get

Google removed daily usage limits, making the limitations less transparent than before

  Syeda Fazeelat
Google recently introduced its cutting-edge Gemini 3 Pro model and Nano Banana Pro, providing significant upgrades across its AI landscape.

Initially, free Gemini users could access Gemini 3 Pro for nearly five prompts every day, similar to the previous Gemini 2.5 Pro limit, and could use Nano Banana Pro with up to three images daily.

However, the Alphabet-owned Google has changed these rules. According to updates on the official site, users without a Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscription now got only “Basic access” to both models.

The company has removed daily usage limits, making the limitations less transparent than before.

Updated access tiers:

Here is the updated access tiers:

  • Gemini (Free) – Basic access
  • Google AI Plus – Up to 5× more access
  • Google AI Pro – Up to 20× more access
  • Google AI Ultra – Up to 100× more access

Features like Thinking with 3 Pro, image and video generation, Deep Think, and slide creation now vary by subscription tier.

Furthermore, paid plans provide larger context windows and priority access. Google has restricted Deep Research and image editing for free users, who still get basic—but increasingly restricted—access to Gemini 3 Pro.

