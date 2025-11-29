Sci-Tech

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Trifold may be available at less price than expected

Samsung’s native16GB DDR5 RAM modules exponentially raised from $53 in late September to $135 this week

Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy Z Trifold may not be extravagant as early rumors suggested.

While initial reports indicated a $3,000 price tag, a recent report from credible analyst TheGalox claims the upcoming foldable will release at $2,499.

Galaxy Z Trifold is still premium-priced but it is now closer to other foldables such as Galaxy Z Fold 7 that may cost $2,419 for higher storage models, and Apple’s rumoured iPhone Fold at $2,399.

The Galaxy Z Trifold is likely to launch next week, featuring a unique double-hinge design, enabling it to unfold into an enlarged 10-inch display—bigger than the recent single-hinge foldables.

The dual hinges may also support new usage modes, which Samsung is likely to highlight at launch.

However, while the Trifold’s price is declining, the South-Korean tech giant’s future smartphone lineup may be more extravagant.

A report from Korean outlet Pulse revealed that increasing global demand for AI server hardware has spiked in memory prices.

Samsung’s native 16GB DDR5 RAM modules exponentially raised from $53 in late September to $135 this week.

Analysts warned that this could lead to unavoidable price surges for the upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 series in 2026 and possibly the Galaxy S27 in 2027.

Smartphone manufacturers all across the globe are currently experiencing the similar pressure as memory costs spike, making price surges increasingly likely.

