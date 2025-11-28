Android brings faster 6 GHz mobile hotspot option with dual-band support

Android introduces faster 6 GHz mobile hotspot option for users to make things easier, but the default settings don’t offer the fastest speeds.
Android hotspots use the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands by default, skipping the latest 6 GHz band used by Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7.
More devices are currently supporting 6 GHz Wi-Fi, and latest rules have allowed mobile hotspot use across the US.
The Alphabet-owned Google has brought significant updates to the Pixel phones to allow 6 GHz hotspots.
To activate it, users are required to launch Settings > Network & internet > Hotspot & tethering > Wi-Fi hotspot > Speed & compatibility and choose 6 GHz.
The 6GHz band provides improved speed because of broader channels but they have a shorter range and doesn't work with older devices.
To fix it, the Search Engine giant is experimenting with a new option in the latest Android Canary build: “2.4 and 6 GHz.” This dual-band mode combines the long-range compatibility of 2.4 GHz with increased speeds of 6 GHz.
The updated options now include:
- 2.4 and 5 GHz – Enhanced speeds, compatible with several devices
- 6 GHz – Fastest speeds, limited compatibility
- 2.4 and 6 GHz (new) – Fastest speeds with wide compatibility
It is pertinent to mention that this feature will be available to a broader audience in the near future, likely in a forthcoming Android 16 QPR3 beta.