Android brings faster 6 GHz mobile hotspot option with dual-band support

The 6GHz band provides improved speed because of broader channels, but they have a shorter range

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Android introduces faster 6 GHz mobile hotspot option for users to make things easier, but the default settings don’t offer the fastest speeds.

Android hotspots use the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands by default, skipping the latest 6 GHz band used by Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7.

More devices are currently supporting 6 GHz Wi-Fi, and latest rules have allowed mobile hotspot use across the US.

The Alphabet-owned Google has brought significant updates to the Pixel phones to allow 6 GHz hotspots.

To activate it, users are required to launch Settings > Network & internet > Hotspot & tethering > Wi-Fi hotspot > Speed & compatibility and choose 6 GHz.

The 6GHz band provides improved speed because of broader channels but they have a shorter range and doesn't work with older devices.

To fix it, the Search Engine giant is experimenting with a new option in the latest Android Canary build: “2.4 and 6 GHz.” This dual-band mode combines the long-range compatibility of 2.4 GHz with increased speeds of 6 GHz.

The updated options now include:

  • 2.4 and 5 GHz – Enhanced speeds, compatible with several devices
  • 6 GHz – Fastest speeds, limited compatibility
  • 2.4 and 6 GHz (new) – Fastest speeds with wide compatibility

It is pertinent to mention that this feature will be available to a broader audience in the near future, likely in a forthcoming Android 16 QPR3 beta.

