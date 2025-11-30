Sci-Tech

Scientists detect possible lightning on Mars for first time

The discovery comes from NASA’s Perseverance rover that touched the ground in 2021

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Scientists detect possible lightning on Mars for first time
Scientists detect possible lightning on Mars for first time

In a breakthrough development, researchers believe that they recorded electrical activity in the Martian atmosphere for the first time, increasing the possibility that Mars is able to generate lightning.

The discovery comes from the company’s Perseverance rover that touched the ground in 2021 after four years of exploration from the Jezero Crater in search of signs of ancient life.

The rover’s SuperCam instrument picked up faint electrical discharges—described as “mini lightning” — via audio and electromagnetic data.

A French research team analysed 28 hours of microphone recordings collected over Martian years (1,374 Earth days) and discovered the discharges were usually associated with dust devils and storm fronts.

Dust devils are small whirlwinds formed by increasing hot air, and their turbulent motion can create electrical charge.

If the possible electrical activity in Mars gets confirmed, the planet will join Earth, Saturn, and Jupiter as planets known to have atmospheric electrical activity.

The crucial findings comes after another breakthrough discovery from September, when researchers discovered markings, nicknamed “leopard spots” and “poppy seeds,” containing minerals that may have been formed by ancient microbes and natural processes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spotify Wrapped 2025 launch date, features, and more

Spotify Wrapped 2025 launch date, features, and more
Spotify is likely to bring several familiar features, including top 100 songs, artist rankings, podcast highlights, and more

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Trifold may be available at less price than expected

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Trifold may be available at less price than expected
Samsung’s native16GB DDR5 RAM modules exponentially raised from $53 in late September to $135 this week

Google limits free Gemini 3 Pro use: Here’s what users get

Google limits free Gemini 3 Pro use: Here’s what users get
Google removed daily usage limits, making the limitations less transparent than before

Android brings faster 6 GHz mobile hotspot option with dual-band support

Android brings faster 6 GHz mobile hotspot option with dual-band support
The 6GHz band provides improved speed because of broader channels, but they have a shorter range

Instagram update: Meta AI Translation now available in 5 new languages in India

Instagram update: Meta AI Translation now available in 5 new languages in India
These fonts will assist Indian creators and influencers to expand their reach locally by making their content more relatable

Alibaba announces Quark AI glasses in China in bid to outdo Meta

Alibaba announces Quark AI glasses in China in bid to outdo Meta
Alibaba's latest glasses are powered by Alibaba’s Qwen AI model along with the Quark app

Google Maps introduces major update for smoother navigation

Google Maps introduces major update for smoother navigation
The update is currently accessible on Android and will soon launch on Android Auto and iOS

Top wearable AI gadgets of 2025: Glasses, earbuds, and more

Top wearable AI gadgets of 2025: Glasses, earbuds, and more
Here are a few advanced AI-powered wearable of 2025 that offers streamlined user experience

iOS 27 to be unveiled with several advanced features in June 2026: Report

iOS 27 to be unveiled with several advanced features in June 2026: Report
Siri is set to receive a new animated design, possibly inspired by the company’s forthcoming home robot

Apple's historic founding papers up for auction, could fetch $4 million

Apple's historic founding papers up for auction, could fetch $4 million
Apple's formation documents with Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne’s signatures head to auction

WhatsApp develops long-awaited 'Save as draft' option for users: Report

WhatsApp develops long-awaited 'Save as draft' option for users: Report
The draft option is currently under development, and is not yet available to users

Apple iPad mini 8 specs and launch timeline leaked

Apple iPad mini 8 specs and launch timeline leaked
Several reports suggested that the iPad mini 8 may feature an 8.5-inch OLED screen