Spotify Wrapped 2025 launch date, features, and more

Spotify is likely to launch the highly-anticipated Wrapped 2025 on December 3, following its own monopoly of offering users a personalised summary of their year.
Teasers on the Swedish-music streaming giant further urged users to update their apps, as the launch date of Spotify Wrapped 2025 is approaching.
Originally started in 2015 as Year in Music before evolving into the highly interactive experience users know today.
Data collection for every year’s Wrapped ends on October 31 so the companies can process the leading artists, songs, genres, podcasts, and more.
Several reports suggested Spotify is likely to bring several familiar features, including top 100 songs, artist rankings, podcast highlights, and more.
Mobile is one of the best platforms for the full Wrapped experience.
Spotify Wrapped has now become a highly-anticipated online event, dominating social media as users post their listening stats across Instagram, TikTok, and X.
With intensifying anticipation, music enthusiasts have already started to speculate which artist will lead the charts this year.