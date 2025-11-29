Sci-Tech

Spotify Wrapped 2025 launch date, features, and more

Spotify is likely to bring several familiar features, including top 100 songs, artist rankings, podcast highlights, and more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Spotify Wrapped 2025 launch date, features, and more
Spotify Wrapped 2025 launch date, features, and more

Spotify is likely to launch the highly-anticipated Wrapped 2025 on December 3, following its own monopoly of offering users a personalised summary of their year.

Teasers on the Swedish-music streaming giant further urged users to update their apps, as the launch date of Spotify Wrapped 2025 is approaching.

Originally started in 2015 as Year in Music before evolving into the highly interactive experience users know today.

Data collection for every year’s Wrapped ends on October 31 so the companies can process the leading artists, songs, genres, podcasts, and more.

Several reports suggested Spotify is likely to bring several familiar features, including top 100 songs, artist rankings, podcast highlights, and more.

Mobile is one of the best platforms for the full Wrapped experience.

Spotify Wrapped has now become a highly-anticipated online event, dominating social media as users post their listening stats across Instagram, TikTok, and X.

With intensifying anticipation, music enthusiasts have already started to speculate which artist will lead the charts this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Trifold may be available at less price than expected

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Trifold may be available at less price than expected
Samsung’s native16GB DDR5 RAM modules exponentially raised from $53 in late September to $135 this week

Google limits free Gemini 3 Pro use: Here’s what users get

Google limits free Gemini 3 Pro use: Here’s what users get
Google removed daily usage limits, making the limitations less transparent than before

Android brings faster 6 GHz mobile hotspot option with dual-band support

Android brings faster 6 GHz mobile hotspot option with dual-band support
The 6GHz band provides improved speed because of broader channels, but they have a shorter range

Instagram update: Meta AI Translation now available in 5 new languages in India

Instagram update: Meta AI Translation now available in 5 new languages in India
These fonts will assist Indian creators and influencers to expand their reach locally by making their content more relatable

Alibaba announces Quark AI glasses in China in bid to outdo Meta

Alibaba announces Quark AI glasses in China in bid to outdo Meta
Alibaba's latest glasses are powered by Alibaba’s Qwen AI model along with the Quark app

Google Maps introduces major update for smoother navigation

Google Maps introduces major update for smoother navigation
The update is currently accessible on Android and will soon launch on Android Auto and iOS

Top wearable AI gadgets of 2025: Glasses, earbuds, and more

Top wearable AI gadgets of 2025: Glasses, earbuds, and more
Here are a few advanced AI-powered wearable of 2025 that offers streamlined user experience

iOS 27 to be unveiled with several advanced features in June 2026: Report

iOS 27 to be unveiled with several advanced features in June 2026: Report
Siri is set to receive a new animated design, possibly inspired by the company’s forthcoming home robot

Apple's historic founding papers up for auction, could fetch $4 million

Apple's historic founding papers up for auction, could fetch $4 million
Apple's formation documents with Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne’s signatures head to auction

WhatsApp develops long-awaited 'Save as draft' option for users: Report

WhatsApp develops long-awaited 'Save as draft' option for users: Report
The draft option is currently under development, and is not yet available to users

Apple iPad mini 8 specs and launch timeline leaked

Apple iPad mini 8 specs and launch timeline leaked
Several reports suggested that the iPad mini 8 may feature an 8.5-inch OLED screen

Microsoft’s AI chatbot Copilot to end WhatsApp support on January 15

Microsoft’s AI chatbot Copilot to end WhatsApp support on January 15
This recent update is to comply with the Meta-owned WhatsApp’s updated rules