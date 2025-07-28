Delta Airlines pilot arrested on plane in 'shocking' incident at SFO

A Delta Airlines co-pilot has been arrested on the plane moments after the flight landed at the San Francisco Airport.
According to New York Post, the co-pilot of the major airlines in the US was arrested on Saturday, July 27, after federal agents entered the full flight as it touched down at the airport in California.
As per a local report, passengers on board Delta Flight 2809 from Minneapolis to San Francisco were left stunned when they were preparing to deplane after 10 federal agents, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officers, “stormed the cockpit” at around 9:35 pm to take the pilot into custody.
One of the eyewitnesses described that the officers got on the busy plane and then “stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane.”
Another passenger on the plane, Sarah Christianson, calling the incident “shocking and unnerving,” told the San Francisco Chronicle, “A group of people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings were pushing their way up through the aisle to the cockpit. It was rage-inducing to see someone disappear right in front of me.”
She added that the flight crew and the other pilot were also surprised by the incident and had no idea what was happening.
After the officers took away the pilot, another team came to take his bag.
The reason for the arrest is not known yet, but since US President Donald Trump has taken office again, HIS, who worked with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has helped in numerous immigration arrests and operations.