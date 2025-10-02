Princess Kate, Prince William honour victims of ‘terrible’ Manchester attack

Home / Royal

Prince William and Princess Kate paid a touching tribute to the victims of “terrible attack” at Heaton Park Synagogue.

On Thursday, October 2, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a joint statement via Instagram Stories to honour the victims and families of Manchester attack.

Their emotional statement read, “Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of the terrible attack at Heaton Park Synagogue. The fact that this tragedy occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more shocking.”

William and Kate further added, “We are thinking of the entire community as well as the emergency responders who attended this terrible incident,” before concluding the message with their initials “W & C.”

