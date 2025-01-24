Massive Ukrainian drone strike sets Russian oil refinery on fire: Watch

An oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan caught fire after a large-scale drone attack launched by Kyiv.
As per multiple outlets, this was Ukraine’s biggest drone attack of the year so far, which targeted more than a dozen regions in Russia including Moscow.
Videos circulating online showed a huge fire at the Rosneft-operated oil refinery with people screaming and running for safety.
The fires were also spotted in the areas surrounding the Novo-Ryazan Thermal Power Plant, which is close to the oil refinery.
Regional Governor Pavel Malkov confirmed that a drone attack targeted the area early on Friday.
He also mentioned that the strike caused a fire in a private home in Ryazan but the fire was quickly put out and no one was injured.
In other locations, there was also a large explosion near the Engeles-2 air base in Saratov Oblast, Russia.
Additionally, a fire was reported at the Kremniy EI military microelectronics plant in Bryansk.
As per the local authorities, the building of the Investigative Committee for the Bryansk Region was also damaged in the attack.
Reports also revealed that a drone attack on the city caused power outages.
Although the total damage is still being determined, the Ukrainian military confirmed that the attacks had impacted critical aspects of Russia’s military forces and operations.