Home / Health

New covid variant 'Stratus' spreading rapidly across UK

Stratus covid symptoms are usually similar to Covid, but dysphonia remains the prominent one

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
New covid variant Stratus spreading rapidly across UK
New covid variant 'Stratus' spreading rapidly across UK

A new Covid strain, Stratus, is rapidly spreading across the UK, bringing the total count to a large number.

The latest variant has two forms, XFG and XFG.3, with health officials mentioning its distinctive symptom: dysphonia.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), an exponential rise of 7.6% has been noted in cases in England by 10 September, though the variant associated with those cases remains unclear.

Despite this, experts stress that new mutations are considered normal and there is no evidence Stratus may lead to severe complications in contrast to earlier strains.

XFG has already been detected in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled XFG a “variant under monitoring” and revealed that it does not pose a significant health threat worldwide.

While it is rapidly spreading as compared to some other stains. Data revealed that it does not raise severity or mortality rates. XFG has already been identified as a major across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas.

Stratus covid symptoms are usually similar to Covid, but dysphonia remains the prominent symptom, after Nimbus’s unusual sore-throat symptom seen last month.

According to the WHO and UKHSA, current vaccines remain effective against the latest Covid variants for both symptomatic and severe disease.

However, experts warned that mutations in the spike protein may assist the strain in partially overcoming immunity from previous infections or vaccinations.

You Might Like:

Plymouth NHS Trust plans second community diagnostic center

Plymouth NHS Trust plans second community diagnostic center
Second community diagnostic centre is expected to reduce pressure on Derriford Hospital

USDA warns for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to listeria outbreak

USDA warns for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to listeria outbreak
Tests confirmed that contaminated pasta consists of a similar listeria strain associated with a life-threatening outbreak

Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research you must know

Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research you must know
Research revealed that lifestyle modifications significantly contribute in bringing positive changes to your mental health

West Nile Virus: 2 more cases confirmed in Massachusetts

West Nile Virus: 2 more cases confirmed in Massachusetts
Residents are strongly advised to take precautionary measures, such as use mosquito repellent to avoid West Nile virus

Ebola outbreak in Congo: 35 dead as health officials urged for global support

Ebola outbreak in Congo: 35 dead as health officials urged for global support
Vaccination efforts are very slow, with only 1,740 people who received the jabs so far in three affected health regions

Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults

Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults
People who are earning less $35,000 annually or without a high school diploma reported increased rate of cognitive disability

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more
Prolonged usage of Omeprazole can exponentially raise the risk of Clostridioides difficile infection

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health
Researchers strongly advised women with hyperemesis gravidarum to get screened for mental health problems

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know
Experts urge people to take precautionary measures to minimise the risk of Covid, which include washing their hands, and more

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents
FDA released a statement the same day reiterating that acetaminophen is a safe over-the-counter option

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study
Deaths due to cardiac disease significantly increased from 13.1 million in 1990 to 19.2 million in 2023.

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study
Researchers underscored that dietary habits influence pesticide exposure