New covid variant 'Stratus' spreading rapidly across UK

A new Covid strain, Stratus, is rapidly spreading across the UK, bringing the total count to a large number.
The latest variant has two forms, XFG and XFG.3, with health officials mentioning its distinctive symptom: dysphonia.
According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), an exponential rise of 7.6% has been noted in cases in England by 10 September, though the variant associated with those cases remains unclear.
Despite this, experts stress that new mutations are considered normal and there is no evidence Stratus may lead to severe complications in contrast to earlier strains.
XFG has already been detected in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled XFG a “variant under monitoring” and revealed that it does not pose a significant health threat worldwide.
While it is rapidly spreading as compared to some other stains. Data revealed that it does not raise severity or mortality rates.
Stratus covid symptoms are usually similar to Covid, but dysphonia remains the prominent symptom, after Nimbus’s unusual sore-throat symptom seen last month.
According to the WHO and UKHSA, current vaccines remain effective against the latest Covid variants for both symptomatic and severe disease.
However, experts warned that mutations in the spike protein may assist the strain in partially overcoming immunity from previous infections or vaccinations.