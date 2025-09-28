USDA warns for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to listeria outbreak

Federal health officials have warned consumers to avoid eating specific Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce sold at Walmart due to potential listeria contamination.
The US Agriculture Department issued a public health alert late for the 12-ounce refrigerated meals with best-by dates between September 22 and October 1, and may still be inside customer’s refrigerators.
The suspected product number includes “EST. 50784” and “EST. 47718” inside the USDA mark of inspection. However, the product has not received formal recall, FreshRealm, the supplier, recommended Walmart to discontinue the products.
Several tests confirmed that the contaminated pasta consists of a similar listeria strain associated with a life-threatening outbreak linked to chicken fettuccine Alfredo sold at Walmart and Kroger.
The listeria outbreak caused nearly four deaths and 20 illnesses, leading to a wider recall earlier this season.
According to FreshRealm, the contamination occurred due to a third-party ingredient supplier. The pasta was manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods in Roseville, California.
Listeria infection is caused by a bacteria known as Listeria that can be spread through several food items. This condition may typically develop symptoms within two weeks of eating tainted food.
A data from the CDC suggested that nearly 1,600 individuals are admitted to the hospitals annually, and about 260 passed away.