Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research you must know

Alzheimer’s, the major cause of dementia, affecting millions all across the globe.
However, 2025, brought multiple hopeful advancements that will help in developing, preventing, and treating the disease.
Blood test for early identification
In May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first blood test to identify the neurodegenerative disease, Alzheimer’s biomarkers — amyloid beta plaques and tau tangles — with more than 90% precision.
This noninvasive test makes diagnoses more accessible in contrast to the expensive PET scans or spinal taps, allowing previous treatment and progressing clinical research, as reported by the Washington Post.
Lifestyle modification strengthens brain
The US POINTER trial discovered that lifestyle modifications significantly contribute in bringing positive changes to your mental health. By regularly performing physical exercises, cognitive training, and healthy eating functions in those at a higher risk for dementia.
Participants who followed structured plans experienced the greatest benefits.
Inflammation under the microscope
Scientists are primarily focusing on the immune system’s role in Alzheimer’s.
Researchers revealed that individuals with the APOE4 gene share immune changes that increase vulnerability to these mental disorders, suggesting that immune modulation could be a significant treatment strategy.
Vaccines reduce dementia risk
Larger research showed that Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccines were associated with a minimised dementia risk, potentially by preventing infections and stimulating protective immune responses.
Lithium’s protective role
A recent study revealed that lithium assists protect neurons. In Alzheimer’s, amyloid plaques trap lithium, leading to faster disease progression and inflammatkion.