Home / Health

Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research you must know

Research revealed that lifestyle modifications significantly contribute in bringing positive changes to your mental health

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research you must know
Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research you must know

Alzheimer’s, the major cause of dementia, affecting millions all across the globe.

However, 2025, brought multiple hopeful advancements that will help in developing, preventing, and treating the disease.

Blood test for early identification

In May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first blood test to identify the neurodegenerative disease, Alzheimer’s biomarkers — amyloid beta plaques and tau tangles — with more than 90% precision.

This noninvasive test makes diagnoses more accessible in contrast to the expensive PET scans or spinal taps, allowing previous treatment and progressing clinical research, as reported by the Washington Post. 

Lifestyle modification strengthens brain

The US POINTER trial discovered that lifestyle modifications significantly contribute in bringing positive changes to your mental health. By regularly performing physical exercises, cognitive training, and healthy eating functions in those at a higher risk for dementia.

Participants who followed structured plans experienced the greatest benefits.

Inflammation under the microscope

Scientists are primarily focusing on the immune system’s role in Alzheimer’s.

Researchers revealed that individuals with the APOE4 gene share immune changes that increase vulnerability to these mental disorders, suggesting that immune modulation could be a significant treatment strategy.

Vaccines reduce dementia risk

Larger research showed that Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccines were associated with a minimised dementia risk, potentially by preventing infections and stimulating protective immune responses.

Lithium’s protective role

A recent study revealed that lithium assists protect neurons. In Alzheimer’s, amyloid plaques trap lithium, leading to faster disease progression and inflammatkion.

You Might Like:

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update

Lola Young collapses at the 'All Things Go' music festival, shares health update
Lola Young was singing her track Conceited when she fell to the ground, and was carried offstage by medical staff

West Nile Virus: 2 more cases confirmed in Massachusetts

West Nile Virus: 2 more cases confirmed in Massachusetts
Residents are strongly advised to take precautionary measures, such as use mosquito repellent to avoid West Nile virus

Ebola outbreak in Congo: 35 dead as health officials urged for global support

Ebola outbreak in Congo: 35 dead as health officials urged for global support
Vaccination efforts are very slow, with only 1,740 people who received the jabs so far in three affected health regions

Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults

Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults
People who are earning less $35,000 annually or without a high school diploma reported increased rate of cognitive disability

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more
Prolonged usage of Omeprazole can exponentially raise the risk of Clostridioides difficile infection

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health
Researchers strongly advised women with hyperemesis gravidarum to get screened for mental health problems

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know
Experts urge people to take precautionary measures to minimise the risk of Covid, which include washing their hands, and more

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents
FDA released a statement the same day reiterating that acetaminophen is a safe over-the-counter option

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study
Deaths due to cardiac disease significantly increased from 13.1 million in 1990 to 19.2 million in 2023.

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study
Researchers underscored that dietary habits influence pesticide exposure

Drug-resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' infections exponentially raises 70% in US

Drug-resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' infections exponentially raises 70% in US
Cases involving the NDM gene saw a significant increase, scaling up from 460%, from 0.25 to 1.35 per 100,000

Researchers find effective treatment for Huntington’s disease

Researchers find effective treatment for Huntington’s disease
Patients who received high dose of AMT-130, a gene therapy, faced 75% less progression of Huntington's disease