Plymouth NHS Trust plans second community diagnostic center

The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust is planning a second community diagnostic in central Plymouth.
They are planning a proposal for it, similar to the £22 million centre currently under construction at Colin Campbell Court.
As per BBC, the new center would handle 100,000 outpatient appointments each year, offering services like MRI scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, lung cancer screenings and other medical checks.
The centre, funded by NHS England, is expected to reduce pressure on Derriford Hospital.
Sarah Brampton, deputy chief executive of the trust, said the plan is to create a “health village” in the city centre.
This would expand the diagnostic center's capacity and include a neighbourhood health hub to tackle health inequalities.
The facility could offer services such as dental care, sexual heath, sports and exercise medicine, on-the-spot testing, private patient services and research and development.
Sarah said they are discussing plans with partners like local doctors, the city council and education providers to create detailed plans for the health village.
She further said that the project could significantly improve healthcare in Plymouth.
More details on the second centre are set to be revealed next week.