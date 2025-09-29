Home / Health

Plymouth NHS Trust plans second community diagnostic center

Second community diagnostic centre is expected to reduce pressure on Derriford Hospital

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Plymouth NHS Trust plans second community diagnostic center
Plymouth NHS Trust plans second community diagnostic center

The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust is planning a second community diagnostic in central Plymouth.

They are planning a proposal for it, similar to the £22 million centre currently under construction at Colin Campbell Court.

As per BBC, the new center would handle 100,000 outpatient appointments each year, offering services like MRI scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, lung cancer screenings and other medical checks.

The centre, funded by NHS England, is expected to reduce pressure on Derriford Hospital.

Sarah Brampton, deputy chief executive of the trust, said the plan is to create a “health village” in the city centre.

This would expand the diagnostic center's capacity and include a neighbourhood health hub to tackle health inequalities.

The facility could offer services such as dental care, sexual heath, sports and exercise medicine, on-the-spot testing, private patient services and research and development.

Sarah said they are discussing plans with partners like local doctors, the city council and education providers to create detailed plans for the health village.

She further said that the project could significantly improve healthcare in Plymouth.

More details on the second centre are set to be revealed next week.

You Might Like:

USDA warns for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to listeria outbreak

USDA warns for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals over link to listeria outbreak
Tests confirmed that contaminated pasta consists of a similar listeria strain associated with a life-threatening outbreak

Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research you must know

Breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research you must know
Research revealed that lifestyle modifications significantly contribute in bringing positive changes to your mental health

West Nile Virus: 2 more cases confirmed in Massachusetts

West Nile Virus: 2 more cases confirmed in Massachusetts
Residents are strongly advised to take precautionary measures, such as use mosquito repellent to avoid West Nile virus

Ebola outbreak in Congo: 35 dead as health officials urged for global support

Ebola outbreak in Congo: 35 dead as health officials urged for global support
Vaccination efforts are very slow, with only 1,740 people who received the jabs so far in three affected health regions

Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults

Study reveals astonishing rise in memory struggles among adults
People who are earning less $35,000 annually or without a high school diploma reported increased rate of cognitive disability

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more

NHS warns to minimise use of Omeprazole: Adverse effects, more
Prolonged usage of Omeprazole can exponentially raise the risk of Clostridioides difficile infection

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health

Severe nausea during pregnancy associated with worse mental health
Researchers strongly advised women with hyperemesis gravidarum to get screened for mental health problems

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know

New Covid strain cases spreads rapidly: Here's what you need to know
Experts urge people to take precautionary measures to minimise the risk of Covid, which include washing their hands, and more

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents

Trump’s Tylenol warning sparks fear among pregnant women and parents
FDA released a statement the same day reiterating that acetaminophen is a safe over-the-counter option

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study

Cardiac disorder remains leading cause of death worldwide, study
Deaths due to cardiac disease significantly increased from 13.1 million in 1990 to 19.2 million in 2023.

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study

Fruits and veggies on ‘Dirty Dozen’ list may increase pesticide levels, study
Researchers underscored that dietary habits influence pesticide exposure

Drug-resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' infections exponentially raises 70% in US

Drug-resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' infections exponentially raises 70% in US
Cases involving the NDM gene saw a significant increase, scaling up from 460%, from 0.25 to 1.35 per 100,000