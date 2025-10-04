Home / World

Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells

Researchers in Switzerland are making progress in building computers using living cells, a field called biocomputing

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells
Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells

For many years, scientists have been trying to create computer chips that work like the human brain, a concept known as neuromorphic computing.

Although the idea sounds like science fiction, some researchers are actually making progress in building computers using living cells, a field called biocomputing.

A leading group of scientists in Switzerland are working on this technology.

Researchers hope to create “living” servers in data centers that mimic how AI learns while using much less energy than current computers.

This idea comes from Dr. Fred Jordan of the FinalSpark lab and it contrasts with the hardware-and-software setup of regular computers we use today.

Dr Jordan and other researchers call their creations “wetware”, which involves growing neurons into small clusters and connecting them to electrodes so they can be used like miniature computers.

"In science fiction, people have been living with these ideas for quite a long time," he said, as per BBC.

Dr Jordan added, "When you start to say, 'I'm going to use a neuron like a little machine', it's a different view of our own brain and it makes you question what we are."

AI might help advance wetware research but according to researchers wetware is still experimental and not expected to replace traditional computer chip materials in the near future.

Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know

Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know
People in the states observing daylight saving will lose an hour of sleep

UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations

UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations
Over half of all new cars registered last month in the UK were electric

Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow

Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow
Storm Amy is the first officially named storm of the season

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores
Asda plans to open 20 new convenience stores by the end of this year

Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months

Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months
Large areas of Spain and Portugal, including major cities such as Barcelona, Lisbon and Madrid were hit by a power outage

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK
Passengers are adviced to check with their transport provider before travelling

Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn

Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn
The violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England leaving two Jewish worshipers dead

Yougest leader or first ever prime minister? Japan to decide its fate on Saturday

Yougest leader or first ever prime minister? Japan to decide its fate on Saturday
Japan is set to choose the governing Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) new leader after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered
El Segundo oil refinery can process up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil daily

Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury
Sarah Mullally has made history as the first female archbishop of Canterbury in the Church's 1,400-year history

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire
An oil-producing facility in El Segundo breaks out in a massive fire as authorities determine the cause

Stephen King tops list as most banned author in US schools

Stephen King tops list as most banned author in US schools
PEN has issued a brand new report about the number of books banned in the US schools