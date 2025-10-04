Home / World

Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow

Storm Amy is the first officially named storm of the season

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow
Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow

A building has collapsed onto a car in Glasgow as Storm Amy brings dangerous winds to Scotland.

The incident occurred on the Broomielaw which was closed in both directions between York Street and Oswald Street around 6:20 pm.

The collapsed building was once the Minstrel's pub which was known for having a lifeboat on its exterior.

It comes amid Storm Amy, the first officially named storm of the season, which has battered parts of Scotland with heavy rain and winds with gusts of up to 100mph.

As per multiple reports, Storm Amy has caused hundreds of schools to close early and led to event cancellations in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Power cuts have been reported in the Highlands and Northern Ireland after flight and train cancellations.

Storm Amy has caused power outages for about 50,000 properties and led to more than 60 problems in the first two hours such as fallen trees on power lines, flooding and debris on train tracks.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for strong winds across Scotland, northern England and part of the Wales with speed reaching 60 mph and up to 70 mph in exposed areas, lasting untill midnight on Saturday, October 4.

Considering this, passengers are adviced to check with their transport provider before travelling.

Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know

Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know
People in the states observing daylight saving will lose an hour of sleep

UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations

UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations
Over half of all new cars registered last month in the UK were electric

Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells

Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells
Researchers in Switzerland are making progress in building computers using living cells, a field called biocomputing

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores
Asda plans to open 20 new convenience stores by the end of this year

Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months

Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months
Large areas of Spain and Portugal, including major cities such as Barcelona, Lisbon and Madrid were hit by a power outage

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK
Passengers are adviced to check with their transport provider before travelling

Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn

Manchester synagogue attack takes shocking new turn
The violent incident occurred in Manchester, northwest England leaving two Jewish worshipers dead

Yougest leader or first ever prime minister? Japan to decide its fate on Saturday

Yougest leader or first ever prime minister? Japan to decide its fate on Saturday
Japan is set to choose the governing Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) new leader after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered

Chevron El Segundo refinery fire contained with no evacuations ordered
El Segundo oil refinery can process up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil daily

Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally shatters traditions as first female archbishop of Canterbury
Sarah Mullally has made history as the first female archbishop of Canterbury in the Church's 1,400-year history

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire

Chevron refinery near LA engulf in massive fire
An oil-producing facility in El Segundo breaks out in a massive fire as authorities determine the cause

Stephen King tops list as most banned author in US schools

Stephen King tops list as most banned author in US schools
PEN has issued a brand new report about the number of books banned in the US schools