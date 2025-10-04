Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow

A building has collapsed onto a car in Glasgow as Storm Amy brings dangerous winds to Scotland.
The incident occurred on the Broomielaw which was closed in both directions between York Street and Oswald Street around 6:20 pm.
The collapsed building was once the Minstrel's pub which was known for having a lifeboat on its exterior.
It comes amid Storm Amy, the first officially named storm of the season, which has battered parts of Scotland with heavy rain and winds with gusts of up to 100mph.
As per multiple reports, Storm Amy has caused hundreds of schools to close early and led to event cancellations in Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Power cuts have been reported in the Highlands and Northern Ireland after flight and train cancellations.
Storm Amy has caused power outages for about 50,000 properties and led to more than 60 problems in the first two hours such as fallen trees on power lines, flooding and debris on train tracks.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for strong winds across Scotland, northern England and part of the Wales with speed reaching 60 mph and up to 70 mph in exposed areas, lasting untill midnight on Saturday, October 4.
Considering this, passengers are adviced to check with their transport provider before travelling.