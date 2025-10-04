Home / World

Zelenskyy claims Russian drone strike on Ukrainian train station injures 30

Russia hits two trains at Shostka station in Ukraine during drone attack in Sumy region

  By Bushra Saleem
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that at least 30 people have been injured in a Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian railway station.

According to Sky News, the head of Ukraine's railways, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi in a post on Facebook said that two trains were hit when Shostka station was targeted on Saturday.

Three children were among the passengers injured, he said, adding an employee had also been hurt.

Ukraine's president wrote on X, "A savage Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. All emergency services are already on the scene and have begun helping people. All information about the injured is being established.”

"So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia staff and passengers were at the site of the strike," he added.

Regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said a train heading to Kyiv had been hit and that medics and rescuers were working on the scene.

Zelenskyy and the governor posted pictures from the scene that show a passenger carriage on fire.

The head of the local district administration, Oksana Tarasiuk, told Ukraine's public broadcaster that about 30 people

were injured by the strike. No fatalities were reported in the immediate aftermath.

