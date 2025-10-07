Home / Health

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies

In the US, kids over 6 months and older may get a COVID-19 shot after consulting a doctor or pharmacist

The CDC and UK health agencies have recently launched new COVID-19 vaccine rules that have baffled patients and health workers. 

In the US, the CDC now needs individuals to consult a doctor or pharmacist before receiving the updated COVID jab, marking a progressive move described as “shared decision-making.”

Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill stated this ensures “informed consent;” however, experts cautioned it could minimise vaccination rates and raise confusion.

Meanwhile, in England, pharmacists are currently experiencing angry and frustrated patients following tighter NHS eligibility rules that left many ineligible for free COVID boosters.

Community Pharmacy England said up to half of those booking appointments had to be turned away. Many patients are unaware of the new criteria, accusing staff of denying access unfairly.

Pharmacy groups have urged clearer public communication, mentioning that the changes are creating stress and unpaid work for pharmacy teams. NHS England has since updated its website to clarify eligibility rules.

Who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccine?

  • In the US, kids over 6 months and older may get a COVID-19 shot after consulting a doctor or pharmacist.
  • In the UK, Covid shots are now limited to:
  • Elderly individuals over 75 can get the boosters by March 2026
  • Residents of care homes for older adults
  • Immunocompromised individuals, such as cancer or transplant patients, and those with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
