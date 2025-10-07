Home / Health

Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research

Researchers discovered how the immune system protects the body from battling itself

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |


Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research
Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research 

Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi have received the 2025 Nobel Prize award in Physiology or Medicine to discover how the immune system protects the body from battling itself.

Their research revealed the pivotal role of regulatory T-cells, assisting to maintain immune balance and prevent autoimmune diseases.

In the 1990s, Sakaguchi found that removing the thymus from newborn mice caused their immune systems to attack their organs.

He later discovered that regulatory T-cells were key to stopping this response.

In 2001, Brunkow and Ramsdell found the Foxp3 gene is necessary to develop these cells. Mutations in this gene can cause the immune system to target the body’s own tissues.

Nobel Committee Chair Olle Kämpe stated, “Their discoveries have been decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions.”

The trio will share 11 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million).

Brunkow is currently serving at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle, Ramsdell at Sonoma Biotherapeutics, and Sakaguchi works as a professor at Osaka University.

Ramsdell is reportedly off-grid backpacking in Idaho and hasn’t yet heard the news.

Their work has opened windows to a range of treatments for autoimmune diseases, cancer, and organ transplant complications, marking a significant step towards development in medical science.

Sakaguchi further revealed plans to continue researching how to adjust immune responses to battle cancer.

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies
In the US, kids over 6 months and older may get a COVID-19 shot after consulting a doctor or pharmacist

How academic pressure affects students and what parents can do?

How academic pressure affects students and what parents can do?
Stress is a major barrier to student's academic success, here's how parents can help their children to cope with it

Smart patch assist alcoholic people manage stress and cravings

Smart patch assist alcoholic people manage stress and cravings
Smart patch users had a 64% reduction in drug and alcohol use, with several negative emotions and cravings

Whooping Cough cases exponentially increase across US; Newborns at higher risk

Whooping Cough cases exponentially increase across US; Newborns at higher risk
To prevent the rapidly spreading disease, experts stressed the need for vaccination to protect everyone.

Researchers find how inadequeate sleep affects brain

Researchers find how inadequeate sleep affects brain
Scientists find that sleeping patterns might accelerate the aging of a person’s brain, partly by increasing inflammation

Researchers grow egg-like cells from human skin for fertilisation

Researchers grow egg-like cells from human skin for fertilisation
Nearly 9% of the resulting embryos survived for six days, reaching the blastocyst stage, an early phase of development

Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount

Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount
This significant move is part of the Costco's new partnership with manufacturer Novo Nordisk

FDA quietly approves generic variant of abortion pill Mifepristone

FDA quietly approves generic variant of abortion pill Mifepristone
FDA's latest move receives massive backlash from anti-abortion groups aligned with the Trump administration

Paloma Shemirani’s twin brother says ‘the state failed her’ after inquiry findings

Paloma Shemirani’s twin brother says ‘the state failed her’ after inquiry findings
Paloma Shemirani had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and tragically passed away at age of 23

Alberta reports first death of Measles: Premature baby dies amid outbreak

Alberta reports first death of Measles: Premature baby dies amid outbreak
Experts noted that children under five, pregnant women, and immuno-compromised individuals are at higher risk of Measles

How to prevent atherosclerosis naturally with simple lifestyle changes

How to prevent atherosclerosis naturally with simple lifestyle changes
Discover a few essential ways that can help prevent atherosclerosis without consuming medications

White House announces deal with Pfizer to reduce Medicaid drug costs

White House announces deal with Pfizer to reduce Medicaid drug costs
Alongside pricing concessions, Pfizer has pledged $70 billion for US research, development, and capital projects