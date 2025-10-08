Home / Health

Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk

Kroger Co. has recalled two kinds of pasta salad bowls, including Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk
Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk

The Kroger Co. has recalled two kinds of pasta salad bowls, including Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad that were sold in up to 30 states.

The recall occurred after discovering potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall products were sold between August 29 till October 2 in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that the recalled salads were made using pasta manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods in Roseville, California.

The recalled salads were already distributed across 30 different countries, which includes:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington and West Virginia
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Missouri
  • New Mexico

Listeria infection is caused by a bacteria known as Listeria monocytogenes that can be spread through several food items. This condition may typically develop symptoms within two weeks of eating tainted food.

It causes a range of symptoms, including muscle aches, headache, fever, and more.

FDA have urged people who have already purchased the recalled salads to avoid eating them and should return the products to the store and get a refund.

