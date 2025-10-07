Home / Health

Concussions may raise dementia risk among older people, study

Results indicated that people who have experienced TBI had a 69% higher risk of developing dementia within five years

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Concussions may raise dementia risk among older people, study
Concussions may raise dementia risk among older people, study

A recent study revealed that seniors who suffer a concussion — a minor brain injury caused by any forceful impact — are at a higher risk for developing dementia and requiring long-term care.

According to findings published Oct. 6 in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, elderly individuals with a traumatic brain injury (TBI) are at an increased chance of developing neurodegenerative disorder, dementia, requiring constant home care.

Lead author of the University of Toronto, Dr. Jenny Yu Qing Huang, stated, “One of the most common reasons for TBI in older adults is falls, which are often preventable.”

TBIs result from a blow to the head or whiplash, causing damage to the brain. Over half of TBIs in seniors are caused by falls.

For the study, researchers assessed data from over 260,000 people aged 65+ in Ontario, Canada, between 2004 and 2020.

Results indicated that people who have experienced TBI had a 69% higher risk of developing dementia within five years, and a 56% higher risk after five years.

Moreover, those people have 30% chances of needing home care and 45% more likely to be admitted to a care home.

Women, adults 85+, and those in underprivileged neighborhoods experienced the greatest risk.

Researchers concluded that this research helped clinicians guide elderly individuals in understanding long-term risks.

You Might Like:

Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research

Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research
Researchers discovered how the immune system protects the body from battling itself

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies
In the US, kids over 6 months and older may get a COVID-19 shot after consulting a doctor or pharmacist

How academic pressure affects students and what parents can do?

How academic pressure affects students and what parents can do?
Stress is a major barrier to student's academic success, here's how parents can help their children to cope with it

Smart patch assist alcoholic people manage stress and cravings

Smart patch assist alcoholic people manage stress and cravings
Smart patch users had a 64% reduction in drug and alcohol use, with several negative emotions and cravings

Whooping Cough cases exponentially increase across US; Newborns at higher risk

Whooping Cough cases exponentially increase across US; Newborns at higher risk
To prevent the rapidly spreading disease, experts stressed the need for vaccination to protect everyone.

Researchers find how inadequeate sleep affects brain

Researchers find how inadequeate sleep affects brain
Scientists find that sleeping patterns might accelerate the aging of a person’s brain, partly by increasing inflammation

Researchers grow egg-like cells from human skin for fertilisation

Researchers grow egg-like cells from human skin for fertilisation
Nearly 9% of the resulting embryos survived for six days, reaching the blastocyst stage, an early phase of development

Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount

Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount
This significant move is part of the Costco's new partnership with manufacturer Novo Nordisk

FDA quietly approves generic variant of abortion pill Mifepristone

FDA quietly approves generic variant of abortion pill Mifepristone
FDA's latest move receives massive backlash from anti-abortion groups aligned with the Trump administration

Paloma Shemirani’s twin brother says ‘the state failed her’ after inquiry findings

Paloma Shemirani’s twin brother says ‘the state failed her’ after inquiry findings
Paloma Shemirani had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and tragically passed away at age of 23

Alberta reports first death of Measles: Premature baby dies amid outbreak

Alberta reports first death of Measles: Premature baby dies amid outbreak
Experts noted that children under five, pregnant women, and immuno-compromised individuals are at higher risk of Measles

How to prevent atherosclerosis naturally with simple lifestyle changes

How to prevent atherosclerosis naturally with simple lifestyle changes
Discover a few essential ways that can help prevent atherosclerosis without consuming medications