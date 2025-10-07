Concussions may raise dementia risk among older people, study

A recent study revealed that seniors who suffer a concussion — a minor brain injury caused by any forceful impact — are at a higher risk for developing dementia and requiring long-term care.
According to findings published Oct. 6 in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, elderly individuals with a traumatic brain injury (TBI) are at an increased chance of developing neurodegenerative disorder, dementia, requiring constant home care.
Lead author of the University of Toronto, Dr. Jenny Yu Qing Huang, stated, “One of the most common reasons for TBI in older adults is falls, which are often preventable.”
TBIs result from a blow to the head or whiplash, causing damage to the brain. Over half of TBIs in seniors are caused by falls.
For the study, researchers assessed data from over 260,000 people aged 65+ in Ontario, Canada, between 2004 and 2020.
Results indicated that people who have experienced TBI had a 69% higher risk of developing dementia within five years, and a 56% higher risk after five years.
Moreover, those people have 30% chances of needing home care and 45% more likely to be admitted to a care home.
Women, adults 85+, and those in underprivileged neighborhoods experienced the greatest risk.
Researchers concluded that this research helped clinicians guide elderly individuals in understanding long-term risks.