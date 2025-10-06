How academic pressure affects students and what parents can do?

Thousands of children around the world experience academic pressure.
From a young age, children often face intense pressure to earn good grades, enter top colleges and build successful careers.
This pressure often comes from parents, society or from a person's own inner drive that pushes to move ahead and achieve more.
This constant pressure on the next achievement can cause significant stress of discomfort.
Many surveys and studies show stress is a major barrier to student's academic success.
Sometimes, this stress and pressure overwhelm a child to the point that they loose the will to live and even moving towards thought of suicide.
Exactly how does academic pressure affect student's health?
Academic pressure affects student's health in two ways: physically and mentally.
Physical health issues:
Academic pressure can harm student's physical health, causing problems like loss of appetite, frequent headaches, fatigue and digestive issues.
Mental health issues:
Too much academic pressure may lead to depression, anxiety, poor sleep, extreme stress and burnout and depersonlization.
Advice for parents:
Parents are adviced not to put undue pressure on their children. If a child is experiencing stress or pressure for any reason, parents should keep a close eye on them and talk openly.
Here are some signs suggested by Mental health center kids that can help you recognize if your child in under academic pressure.
* Extreme competitiveness
* Obsession with grades
* Anxiety
* Working constantly
* Changes in appetite
* Difficulty sleeping
* Inability relaxing
* Abusing stimulants (e.g., caffeine, prescription medications, etc.)
* Refusal to socialize
* Loss of interest in previously enjoyed pastimes
Coping strategies students can use to combat academic pressure:
* Arrange a study group
* Avoid comparing to others
* Keep health in check
* Maintain balance
* Remember what matters
* Use stress management worksheets