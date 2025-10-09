Home / Sci-Tech

Elon Musk’s X ends $128M severance dispute with former Twitter top brass

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Elon Musk has reached a settlement with fired Twitter executives who sued the tech billionaire for more than $128 million in a dispute over their severance pay.

According to Independent, after Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022, he conducted a massive purge of employees, including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde and General Counsel Sean Edgett.

In March 2024, these former executives sued Musk and his rebranded X social media platform for a collective sum of more than $128 million to cover the severance they believe they were owed.

In court documents filed last week, and first reported by The Verge Wednesday, it was revealed that Musk and X had reached a settlement in the case that “requires certain conditions to be met.”

A settlement amount was not included in the documents. 

Musk agreed in April 2022 to buy Twitter, but months later, he said he was going to back out of the acquisition. Twitter went as far as to sue the tech mogul to force him to complete the deal.

After closing the $44 billion deal that fall, Musk quickly fired Agrawal and the other top employees. 

