Home / Health

World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery

Mental health support is increasingly accessible via insurers and employers. However, it should be seen as a proactive resource

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery
World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery

Modern life pressures, such as heavy workloads, work-life imbalance, and uncertainty all across the globe have significantly contributed in affecting mental health.

According to RedArc, a UK‑based organisation that provides emotional, practical, and clinical support, have flagged these above-mentioned stressors and especially social media as a major cause.

Data from Rethink Mental Illness discovered people are eight times more likely to wait over 18 months for publicly funded mental health treatment in contrast to physical health care.

Furthermore, RedArc cautioned that delays can aggravate mental health, highlighting the significance of timely intervention.

By comparison, RedArc’s own data revealed that early access to support can bring rapid enhancement.

Meanwhile, individuals who are suffering from mental health disorders, such as anxiety and depression, nearly 83% of patients recover within three to four months after seeking professional help.

Christine Husbands, commercial consultant at RedArc, stresses that recovery needs qualified clinical practitioners and tailored support.

“Recovery isn’t one-size-fits-all—support must be available as long as needed, as individual circumstances vary and can change over time.”

Mental health support is increasingly accessible via insurers and employers. However, it should be seen as a proactive resource, rather than only a crisis solution.

Early use of these services may prevent further decline and promote better outcomes.

You Might Like:

Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion

Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion
Novo’s new CEO, Mike Doustdar, who assumed his role in July, last month announced plans to lay off 9,000 employees

Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health

Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health
Experts warned several operators may not realise they’re practicing medicine

Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk

Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk
Kroger Co. has recalled two kinds of pasta salad bowls, including Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad

Concussions may raise dementia risk among older people, study

Concussions may raise dementia risk among older people, study
Results indicated that people who have experienced TBI had a 69% higher risk of developing dementia within five years

Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research

Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research
Researchers discovered how the immune system protects the body from battling itself

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies
In the US, kids over 6 months and older may get a COVID-19 shot after consulting a doctor or pharmacist

How academic pressure affects students and what parents can do?

How academic pressure affects students and what parents can do?
Stress is a major barrier to student's academic success, here's how parents can help their children to cope with it

Smart patch assist alcoholic people manage stress and cravings

Smart patch assist alcoholic people manage stress and cravings
Smart patch users had a 64% reduction in drug and alcohol use, with several negative emotions and cravings

Whooping Cough cases exponentially increase across US; Newborns at higher risk

Whooping Cough cases exponentially increase across US; Newborns at higher risk
To prevent the rapidly spreading disease, experts stressed the need for vaccination to protect everyone.

Researchers find how inadequeate sleep affects brain

Researchers find how inadequeate sleep affects brain
Scientists find that sleeping patterns might accelerate the aging of a person’s brain, partly by increasing inflammation

Researchers grow egg-like cells from human skin for fertilisation

Researchers grow egg-like cells from human skin for fertilisation
Nearly 9% of the resulting embryos survived for six days, reaching the blastocyst stage, an early phase of development

Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount

Costco to sell Ozempic and Wegovy at deep discount
This significant move is part of the Costco's new partnership with manufacturer Novo Nordisk