Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion

Novo Nordisk announced an agreement regarding the acquisition of Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion, offering the Danish drugmaker access to the US-based company’s experimental liver disease drug.
The manufacturer of the highly effective obesity drug Wegovy is moving forward with a major overhaul, aiming to boost sales growth and counter intensified rivalry from American manufacturer Eli Lilly.
Under the deal, Novo would pay Akero equityholders $54 per share upfront in cash, which represents a premium of nearly 16.2% to Akero’s last close of $46.49 on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
Moreover, the company will pay an extra $6 per share upon full US approval of Efruxifermin to treat compensated cirrhosis because of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a form of fatty liver disease by June 30, 2031.
Notably, Akero’s shares skyrocketed by over 19% in premarket trading.
Novo’s new CEO, Mike Doustdar, who assumed his role in July, last month announced plans to lay off 9,000 employees.
Doustdar stated that the company will primarily focus on developing the next generation of highly effective obesity and diabetes drugs, which can also treat cardiometabolic conditions such as MASH, instead of expanding into other disease areas.