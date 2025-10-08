Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health 

IV hydration spas are quickly spreading across the US, fostering expensive vitamin infusions that claim to boost energy, detoxify your body and strengthen immunity, but experts cautioned that this may be putting your life at risk.
According to a study published October 6 in JAMA Internal Medicine discovered that the $15 billion IV hydration industry operates with minimal oversight and scant medical evidence.
President of the Center for Science in the Public Interest Dr. Peter Lurie stated, “These businesses are operating almost completely without evidence. As a result, there’s a real danger to consumers.”
Only 32 US states have any regulations on IV hydration services, and just four — Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Vermont — offer comprehensive oversight.
It may cause several risks including infection, allergic reactions, and contamination, particularly when administered by untrained staff.
An analysis of 255 clinic websites and a “secret shopper” review of 87 spas revealed that over half made vague health claims like using magnesium for headaches or glutathione to “boost immunity.”
Among all the spas only two of them cited scientific evidence, and less than 25% mentioned risks.
Experts warned several operators may not realise they’re practicing medicine.
Moreover, the FDA has warned against unapproved injections marketed by med spas, citing cases of infection and scarring.