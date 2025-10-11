Sébastien Lecornu reappointed as French PM just four days after resignation

Home / World

  By Bushra Saleem
France’s President Emmanuel Macron has once again appointed Sébastien Lecornu as the prime minister days after his resignation.

According to Al Jazeera, Macron’s office on Friday, October 10, announced that the president has reappointed Lecornu as the new French prime minister just four days after he stepped down from his position.

The President of France has tasked the 39-year-old to make a new cabinet and deliver the budget urgently to the parliament.

The surprise move came days after negotiations of the French political parties following the dramatic resignation of Lecornu on Monday. His resignation collapsed the new government in just 14 hours, worsening the political crisis of the country.

Following the reappointment, Lecornu wrote on X, “I accept – out of duty – the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic to do everything possible to provide France with a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily life issues of our fellow citizens.”

“We must put an end to this political crisis that exasperates the French people and to this instability that is harmful to France’s image and its interests,” he added.

Macron’s decision to give the prime minister’s office to Lecornu sparked widespread criticism, as the president of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, Jordan Bardella, called the appointment a “humiliation for the French people,” a “bad joke” and a “shame on democracy.”

Bardella also threatens to support a no-confidence vote against the new prime minister on a priority basis.

