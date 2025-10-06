France’s PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns intensifying political deadlock

The Prime Minister of France Sébastien Lecornu has resigned just a day after Macron announced his largely unchanged cabinet.
As reported by various outlets on Monday, October 6, 2025, Lecornu intensified the already existing political deadlock by stepping down from his position as country’s PM.
This decision from Lecornu came less than month after he was appointed as the PM on September 9, 2025 amid a political crisis fueled after his predecessor, François Bayrou, was ousted over proposed budget cuts.
The main purpose to appoint Lecornu as Macron’s seventh prime minister was to obtain cross-party support in a deeply divided parliament.