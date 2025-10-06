Home / World

France’s PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns intensifying political deadlock

French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted PM Sébastien Lecornu resignation

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
France’s PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns intensifying political deadlock
France’s PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns intensifying political deadlock

The Prime Minister of France Sébastien Lecornu has resigned just a day after Macron announced his largely unchanged cabinet.

As reported by various outlets on Monday, October 6, 2025, Lecornu intensified the already existing political deadlock by stepping down from his position as country’s PM.

This decision from Lecornu came less than month after he was appointed as the PM on September 9, 2025 amid a political crisis fueled after his predecessor, François Bayrou, was ousted over proposed budget cuts.

The main purpose to appoint Lecornu as Macron’s seventh prime minister was to obtain cross-party support in a deeply divided parliament.

Top countries with the highest number of educated individuals

Top countries with the highest number of educated individuals
European nations dominate the rankings of the world's most educated countries

Nobel Prize 2025 first award announced: Full schedule, prize money revealed

Nobel Prize 2025 first award announced: Full schedule, prize money revealed
The first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901, following Alfred Nobel's will in 1895

Mount Everest rescue mission intensifies as hundreds of hikers remain trapped amid snowstorm

Mount Everest rescue mission intensifies as hundreds of hikers remain trapped amid snowstorm
An intense snowstorm has trapped hundreds of hikers on the slopes of Mount Everest slopes

France suffers chaotic economic setback minutes after PM Lecornu resigns

France suffers chaotic economic setback minutes after PM Lecornu resigns
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu shocks with unexpected resignation hours after appointing his new cabinet

New Zealand offers $3.6M compensation to Samoa for navy shipwreck

New Zealand offers $3.6M compensation to Samoa for navy shipwreck
New Zealand set to pay Samoa $3.6 million over sunken navy vessel

Australia, Papua New Guinea sign first defense treaty in more than 70 years

Australia, Papua New Guinea sign first defense treaty in more than 70 years
The leaders of Australia and Papua New Guinea signed a mutual defense treaty in Canberra

UK player wins £26m EuroMillions jackpot

UK player wins £26m EuroMillions jackpot
The biggest prize won by a UK player is £195 million in 2022

US winter forecast predicts intense snow, blizzards across multiple states

US winter forecast predicts intense snow, blizzards across multiple states
Meteorologists are warning of a volatile, storm-packed winter for large parts of the United States

Alabama shooting leaves two dead, several injured after college football game

Alabama shooting leaves two dead, several injured after college football game
The shooting erupted following a football match between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College

UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants

UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants
The Conservative Party plans to use new rules that are similar to strict immigration policies being used in the US by Trump's administration

Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc

Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc
In Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains, landslides and sudden floods happen often during the monsoon season

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron blames Russia for 'barbaric' attack that killed Lallican