Ivanka Trump praises husband Jared Kushner's 'tireless work' for hostages

Ivanka Trump visits the Western Wall in Israel as she prays for 'healing and lasting peace'

  By Bushra Saleem
Ivanka Trump praised her husband, Jared Kushner, and father, Donald Trump, for “bringing hope” for lasting peace in the Middle Eastern region.

The second child of the US President Trump, Ivanka, was “deeply proud” of her father and husband for their efforts to end conflict between Israel and Hamas after they signed the first phase of the American-brokered “Peace Plan.”

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself and Kushner with Trump and wrote, “I want to thank my father @realDonaldTrump for his unbending leadership in bringing real hope for lasting peace to a region that has known so much pain and heartbreak.”

Praising Kushner and US special envoy to the Middle East, she added, “Deeply proud of my husband @jaredckushner and Steve Witkoff, whose vision and perseverance remind us that even in the darkest moments, progress is possible. Their tireless work has given new hope to families who dream of safety, dignity, and opportunity.”


The 43-year-old further expressed that she will not celebrate fully until all of the hostages are returned and peace prevails. She also hoped that “one day we will dance again, and maybe even dance together.”

The former advisor of the US president concluded her post while praying for healing, unity and lasting peace.

A few hours after sharing a tribute to Trump, Kushner and Witkoff, she posted a picture of herself visiting and praying at the Western Wall in Israel.

