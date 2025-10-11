Nor’easter set to batter East Coast with dangerous winds, flooding

A powerful coastal storm, called a nor'easter is developing near the southeastern United Sates and is expected to bring potentially dangerous conditions.
As per CNN, the storm is forecast to unleash strong winds, heavy rainfalls and rough seas along much of the East Coast through early next week.
The storm is further expected to grow stronger as it moves north, bringing severe impacts including coastal flooding.
It may also cause major travel disruptions with airports in Washington D.C., New York City and Boston likley to experience flight delays and cancellation by Monday.
New Jersey's acting governor, Tahesha Way announced that a state of emergency will begin on Saturday night to prepare for the storm's most severe impacts and allow authorities to respond quickly to any danger.
“I urge all New Jerseyans to exercise caution, monitor local weather forecasts and warnings, stay informed on evacuation protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary,” Way said in a statement.
Nor'easters usually bring snow in winter but can occur any time of the year, often bringing heavy rain instead.
As per the outlet, this weekend, areas along the North Carolina coast could get up to six inches of rain and winds as strong as 45 mph.
The storm is also expected to worsen beach erosion in the Outer Banks.
The stormy weather will move further north on Sunday and Monday, bringing a few inches of rain to areas along the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.