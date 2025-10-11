Home / World

Tennessee plant blast: 18 missing, feared dead after massive explosion

Tennessee authorities call military munitions plant blast 'most devastating' as dozens feared dead

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Tennessee plant Blast: 18 missing, feared dead after massive explosion
Tennessee plant Blast: 18 missing, feared dead after massive explosion

An explosion at a Tennessee military munitions plant has left 19 people missing and feared dead, authorities said.

According to Al Jazeera, the blast occurred on Friday at Accurate Energetic Systems, a manufacturer in rural Tennessee, a state in the southern United States. People reported hearing and feeling the explosion miles away.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said it was one of the most devastating scenes he’s ever seen. He did not specify how many people were killed, but referred to the 19 missing as “souls” and said officials were still speaking to family members.

The company’s website says it makes and tests explosives at an eight-building facility that sprawls across wooded hills in the Bucksnort area, about 97 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of Nashville.

The cause of the explosion, which Davis called “devastating”, was not immediately known, and the investigation could take days, the sheriff said.

Aerial footage of the aftermath from the news channel WTVF-TV showed the explosion had apparently obliterated one of the facility’s hilltop buildings, leaving only smoldering wreckage and the burnt-out shells of vehicles.

There’s no further danger of explosions, and the scene was under control by Friday afternoon, according to Grey Collier, a spokesperson for the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency.

Emergency crews were initially unable to enter the plant because of continuing detonations, Hickman County Advanced EMT David Stewart said by phone. He didn’t have any details on casualties.

You Might Like:

Donald Trump's health under scrutiny after second Walter Reed checkup

Donald Trump's health under scrutiny after second Walter Reed checkup
US President Trump receives flu shot and COVID-19 booster during second Walter Reed visit

Markets plunge as Trump warns to slap 100% tariffs on China amid trade war

Markets plunge as Trump warns to slap 100% tariffs on China amid trade war
US President Donald Trump threatens to impose additional 100% tariffs on China 'over and above' current rates

Ivanka Trump praises husband Jared Kushner's 'tireless work' for hostages

Ivanka Trump praises husband Jared Kushner's 'tireless work' for hostages
Ivanka Trump visits the Western Wall in Israel as she prays for 'healing and lasting peace'

Sébastien Lecornu reappointed as French PM just four days after resignation

Sébastien Lecornu reappointed as French PM just four days after resignation
French President Macron appoints Lecornu as prime minister again ahead of budget vote

María Corina Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela, Donald Trump

María Corina Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela, Donald Trump
White House reacted angrily to the Nobel Committee's decision, accusing it of political bias

Melania Trump announces safe return of eight Ukrainian children to families

Melania Trump announces safe return of eight Ukrainian children to families
The First Lady Melania Trump helped facilitate the return of some Ukrainian children

US-China trade tensions escalate as Trump threatens to cancel Xi meeting

US-China trade tensions escalate as Trump threatens to cancel Xi meeting
China produces more than 90% of the world's processed rare earth elements and rare-earth magnets

White House accuses Nobel Committee of 'political bias' after Maria Corina win

White House accuses Nobel Committee of 'political bias' after Maria Corina win
Venezuelan pro-democracy activist Maria Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Coastal flood warning in effect for Carolinas amid unnamed storm

Coastal flood warning in effect for Carolinas amid unnamed storm
Tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond were expected to bring heavy rain to Mexico coast

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado

Nobel Peace Prize 2025 awarded to Maria Corina Machado
An industrial engineer and current opposition leader in Venezuela was announced as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize

Roy Lee Ward executed in Indiana 24 years after killing teen

Roy Lee Ward executed in Indiana 24 years after killing teen
Stacy Payne, a 15-year-old girl, was raped and murdered in 2001 in her family's home near Dale

Peru lawmakers remove President Dina Boluarte amid worsening crime crisis

Peru lawmakers remove President Dina Boluarte amid worsening crime crisis
Protests have also escalated over the past six months as a result of extortion and murders by organised crime groups.