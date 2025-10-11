Home / World

Donald Trump's health under scrutiny after second Walter Reed checkup

US President Trump receives flu shot and COVID-19 booster during second Walter Reed visit

  By Bushra Saleem
Donald Trumps health under scrutiny after second Walter Reed checkup
Donald Trump's health under scrutiny after second Walter Reed checkup

US President Donald Trump’s health once again came under the spotlight after another visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

According to Independent, the White House has released the initial reports of Trump’s medical screening from Friday, October 10, “routine checkup” at Walter Reed.

American president’s physician Dr Sean Barbabellain, in a report sent to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, stated that Trump "successfully completed" the appointment that was part of his "ongoing health maintenance plan.”

As per the doctor, during the visit various specialists conducted “advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventative health assessments” of the president.

Trump was also given a flu shot and an updated COVID-19 booster vaccination ahead of his upcoming trip to the Middle East.

The 79-year-old also received recent influenza and COVID-19 booster vaccinations ahead of his first Middle East visit after taking the president's office for the second time in January.

The doctor said, “President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health. His cardiac age, a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality via ECG, was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

“He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction.” The physician added that he also showed strong “neurological and physical performance.”

It is worth noting that Trump received a similar check-up in April this year at Walter Reed Medical Center. Later, a similar report of his health stats was released that included his weight (224 pounds), heart rate, temperature, and blood pressure.

