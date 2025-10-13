Russia speaks out after Trump threat to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

Russia has voiced “extreme concerns” after US President Donald Trump threatened to send long-range missiles to Ukraine amid the ongoing war.
According to Sky News, the Republican president has warned that the US might send long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia does not end the war soon.
Aboard Air Force One ahead of his Middle East visit, Trump told reporters, “I might say, 'Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks.' The tomahawk is an incredible, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that."
“Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don't think so. I think I might speak to Russia about that. Tomahawks are a new step of aggression,” he added.
The 79-year-old also revealed that the idea of sending long-range missiles to Ukraine has already been discussed in the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy has assured that the missiles that have a range of 1,550 miles (2,500 km), long enough to strike inside Russia, will be used for military purposes only and not for targeting civilians.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the “topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern,” calling the current situation “a very dramatic moment in terms of the fact that tensions are escalating from all sides.”
This came after Ukraine claimed that their counterattack has made progress in the Zaporizhzhia region and their forces have been pushing forward near the town of Dobropillia.