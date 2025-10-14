Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 from October 14

Microsoft has ended support for Windows 10 operating system today, October 14, 2025.
Notably, computers running on the system will continue to work, they will be left vulnerable to cyberattacks, and viruses.
The American tech giant will stop offering feature updates, security patches and technical assistance to your PC’s running on Windows 10.
Despite the release of Windows 11 in 2021, four in 10 Windows users all across the globe are still working on Windows 10.
It is estimated that nearly five million people in the UK alone plan to continue using it.
To prevent malwares and cyberattacks, users are strongly recommended to upgrade to Windows 11 if their PC supports it.
It applies to machines less than four years old with TPM 2.0. Microsoft and Which? both offer compatibility check tools.
However, Microsoft is offering an extra year of Windows 10 support by signing up for the company’s Extended Security Updates (ESU) to stay protected until October 2026.
It is pertinent to mention that the service is free for users signed into a Microsoft account; otherwise, it costs $30.
Users can download a Linux system as an alternatives like Ubuntu or Google's ChromeOS Flex, though not all Windows apps will work on these.