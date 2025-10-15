Apple unveils M5 chip, 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro: Check price

Apple has officially released its new M5 chip, debuting in the updated 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro.
The M5 chip is integrated with high-end technology, including an upgraded CPU and a 10-core GPU, each with built-in AI accelerators, delivering an excellent performance.
The Cupertino-based tech giant stated that the M5 offers four times the GPU compute performance of the M4, six times that of the M1, and 35% faster graphics than the M4.
Moreover, the CPU offers 15% improved multithreaded performance in contrast to its predecessor, and AI performance is nearly 3.5 times greater than in M4-equipped devices.
MacBook Pro specs
The recently introduced MacBook Pro consists of a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge features, including 32GB of faster memory, enhanced storage speeds, and up to 24 hours of battery life.
iPad Pro specs
The iPad Pro, accessible in 11-inch and 13-inch models, boasts 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, with the standard variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The company’s latest iPads also debut the custom C1X cellular modem and N1 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chips; However, their physical design remains unchanged.
With this release, Apple targets professionals seeking high AI and graphics performance, while prompting Intel-based Mac users toward its latest silicon.
Despite being its smaller business units, Mac and iPad generated a revenue of up to $57 billion last year.
Pricing
Apple’s latest updated 14-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $1,599 and iPad Pro costs $999.